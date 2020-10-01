Allen police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old injured.

Cristopher Del Cid, 19, said he was shot while riding his bike Monday afternoon to Celebration Park in Allen.

"It felt like a big sting," he said when describing the feeling of being shot.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Allen police arrested 22-year-old Tristion Morris and Dallas police arrested 21-year-old Phillip Miller in connection with the shooting.

Both men face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

The shooting occurred around 4:40 p.m. Monday near the 1400 block of S. Allen Heights Drive.

Del Cid was struck twice, once in his arm and once in his leg.

"As much as I'm confused and scared, I'm angry," Del Cid told WFAA.

Authorities say Morris and Miller could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

