A 19-year-old man was shot while riding his bike Monday afternoon to Celebration Park.

"It felt like a big sting," Cristopher Del Cid said of the feeling of being shot.

Allen officers responded to the shooting call around 4:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Allen Heights Drive.

The Plano teenager and an SUV were struck during the shooting. Del Cid was hit twice – once in his arm and once in his leg.

Del Cid immediately jumped off his bike and got help from yard workers who applied pressure to the wounds.

Witnesses told police they saw a brown Chevrolet Avalanche in the area when the shooting occurred. Del Cid says he noticed the vehicle had its windows down as it drove past him but didn't see anything else.

On Tuesday, Allen investigators canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Allen police are asking for the public's help finding the person or people responsible for the shooting. Send an anonymous tip through text to 847411.