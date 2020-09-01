KRUM, Texas — A 12-year-old child is in the hospital following a hit-and-run accident, according to Krum police.

Krum officers say Wednesday night, officers were called to the Eaglechase subdivision to help a family find their missing children, who police say both have special needs.

As an officer was speaking to the family, a call came out for a hit-and-run accident in the same area, according to Krum police.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one of the missing children had been struck by a vehicle. The child was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Fort Worth.

Krum police say they are searching for the suspect vehicle involved in the accident.

