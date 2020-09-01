After a 9-year-old girl was killed inside her home in August, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced the creation of a task force dedicated to finding non-policing ways to reduce crime.

On Thursday, Johnson will unveil his task force's report detailing ways the city can improve neighborhoods and reduce gun violence.

Dallas saw a sharp increase in violent crime in 2019 compared to the previous year.

In December, Johnson wrote a letter to City Manager T.C. Broadnax requesting a crime reduction plan from the Dallas Police Department. That plan was released last week.

Many councilmembers said they would wait to critique the crime reduction plan until they had a chance to review it and ask questions of the police chief. They also said they looked forward to seeing what the mayor's task force would recommend.

The task force report focuses on four areas:

Remediate blighted buildings and abandoned lots

Add outdoor lighting where nighttime violence is worst

Deliver group support to kids in schools

Train "violence interrupters" in high-violence neighborhoods

Much of the 39-page report details successful programs in other cities, including Philadelphia and Chicago.

The report cites studies that show areas with a large number of dilapidated buildings and abandoned lots are linked to violent crime. In Philadelphia, "blight remediation" led to a 39% reduction in firearm assaults.

The Dallas task force tracked crime statistics in neighborhoods and compared those statistics with the number of dilapidated buildings and abandoned lots. The group estimates that for every $10,000 spent on fixing up neglected buildings could prevent nearly nine violent crimes.

