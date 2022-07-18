Trailer hauling 90 head of cattle rolls over, shuts down I-30 lane in Arlington

The driver of a cattle truck told police that a semi-truck had tried to switch lanes and hit the side of his truck, causing him to roll over, police said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A crash involving a trailer that was hauling 90 head of cattle shut down part of westbound Interstate 30 in Arlington on Monday, officials said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday near Fielder Road. The driver of a cattle truck told police that a semi-truck had tried to switch lanes and hit the side of his truck, causing him to roll over, police said.

The cattle truck driver, who was not seriously injured, said the semi-truck driver kept driving and did not stop after the crash.

Westbound I-30 was reduced to one lane while officials worked to clear the roadway of cattle. It was unclear how many cattle were lost in the crash.

Officials expected it to take until noon to clear the roadway.