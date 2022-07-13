Crash shuts down I-35W in far north Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A crash shut down northbound I-35W in far north Fort Worth on Wednesday morning.
The highway was reopened by around 8:30 a.m., after about an hourlong closure.
An ambulance and fire truck, along with police vehicles were seen blocking the northbound lanes near Alliance Gateway Freeway.
Traffic appeared to be backed up for several miles, impacting drivers who were heading north on I-35W through the north Fort Worth area.
The crash appeared to involve one vehicle, but more information was not yet released.
U.S. 377 could be another northbound option for drivers, along with North Beach Street and North Riverside Drive.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.