Crash shuts down I-35W in far north Fort Worth

An ambulance and fire truck, along with police vehicles were blocking the northbound lanes near Alliance Gateway Freeway.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A crash shut down northbound I-35W in far north Fort Worth on Wednesday morning.

The highway was reopened by around 8:30 a.m., after about an hourlong closure.

Traffic appeared to be backed up for several miles, impacting drivers who were heading north on I-35W through the north Fort Worth area.

The crash appeared to involve one vehicle, but more information was not yet released.

U.S. 377 could be another northbound option for drivers, along with North Beach Street and North Riverside Drive.

RIGHT NOW! Avoid NB I-35W near Alliance, all lanes blocked. No wiggle room whatsoever to get around this one. Can't say it enough, avoid the area. Traffic is at a standstill due to a single vehicle accident.@wfaa @WFAADaybreak #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/5ASnDqaDKp — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) July 13, 2022