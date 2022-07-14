The results from Texas DPS showed that the 38-year-old father was actually the one behind the wheel during the fatal crash on March 15.

The National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report has determined that the 13-year-old boy was not behind the wheel during the fatal crash involving golfers from the University of the Southwest.

After reviewing the DNA testing results provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the NTSB report states that the 38-year-old father was actually the one behind the wheel on March 15.

NTSB's post-crash toxicological testing also revealed that the father behind the wheel had the presence of methamphetamine in his blood.

On March 17, NTSB initially stated that the driver of the pickup truck that caused the crash was the 13-year-old boy based on information provided at that time.

The crash resulted in the death of both the 13-year-old boy and 38-year-old father as well as seven members of the University of the Southwest golf team (one coach and six players). Two other golfers were seriously injured.

NTSB will be holding a virtual media press conference with the NTSB Director of Highway Safety Dr. Robert Molloy on July 14 at 2:00 p.m. E.T.