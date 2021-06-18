Traffic stalls after water main break in downtown Fort Worth; drivers asked to avoid area

City officials said traffic could be impacted throughout the weekend, as crews work on road repairs.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Traffic could be impacted throughout the weekend following a 6-inch water main break in downtown Fort Worth, city officials said.

Crews were responding to the site Friday afternoon in the 300 block of East Weatherford Street.

Officials said traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane starting at Commerce Street. Drivers are urged to avoid downtown on Weatherford Street and to use alternate routes.