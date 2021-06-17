Power restored to Royse City after semi strikes transmission line

Traffic remains snarled in the area.

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Power has been restored to much of Royse City after a semi truck hit an ONCOR transmission line on Interstate 30, Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area of FM 548.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Oncor outage map showed over 3,400 customers without power in the city, which is roughly 35 miles northeast of Dallas.

By 4 p.m., only about eight customers were reportedly without power, according to the Oncor outage map.

While the power was out, city officials said some of city employees opted to drive in their vehicles in order to stay cool. Temperatures were around 97 degrees in the area at the time of the outage.