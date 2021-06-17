1 dead after apparent road rage shooting in Dallas, sources say

It happened about 1:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Hampton Road, police said.

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

One person has died following an apparent road rage shooting Thursday afternoon in southwest Dallas, multiple sources told WFAA.

It happened about 1:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Hampton Road after a "disturbance" at the intersection, police said.

The alleged shooter and the victim got in some kind of argument and the victim was shot in the head, police said. Police said the victim wrecked their car after being shot.

The suspect then drove off from the scene. The driver who was shot died en route to the hospital, police told WFAA.

The truck that police believe was used in the shooting was pulled over and officers found a weapon inside, police said. A person of interest was taken into custody and is at Dallas Police headquarters being questioned.

Homicide detectives were still at the scene around 3:15 p.m. They told WFAA that they will be checking surveillance cameras in the area for evidence.

No other information has been made available.

Last week, Dallas police told WFAA that they've seen an increase in violence on freeways so they plan to use more patrol officers to crack down on aggressive driving.