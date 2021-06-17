Police standoff with wanted suspect prompts closure of W. Shady Grove in Irving, officials say

The public is asked to avoid the area between the 1600 and 1900 blocks of West Shady Grove.

IRVING, Texas — The Grand Prairie and Irving Police Departments have closed the area near the 1900 block of West Shady Grove due to a standoff Thursday morning.

Authorities said a person who is wanted in connection with a felony charge is barricaded inside a residence in the area, according to a tweet from Irving police.

Officials have not released additional details about why the suspect is wanted at this time. However, they are urging the public to avoid the area between the 1600 and 1900 blocks of West Shady Grove.

Police said drivers should seek an alternate route if possible as delays are expected throughout the morning.

🚨 Traffic Alert 🚨 1600-1900 block of W. Shady Grove is closed. Irving PD is assisting @GrandPrairiePD on a police incident involving a wanted felon barricaded inside a residence. Seek an alternate route, expect delays throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/6SAk89Fule — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) June 17, 2021

