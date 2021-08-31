Tow truck driver killed on Dallas High Five overpass, suspect arrested

Denise Chantel Alford, 35, faces an intoxication manslaughter charge in the crash, according to a police news release.

DALLAS — A tow truck driver was struck and killed on a High Five overpass in north Dallas on Monday night, and a suspect has been arrested, police said.

Denise Chantel Alford, 35, faces an intoxication manslaughter charge in the crash, according to a police news release.

The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. on the overpass from LBJ Freeway to southbound U.S. 75.

The tow truck driver was hooking up a vehicle to his truck when Alford, who was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe west on LBJ, struck the vehicle, police said.

The collision knocked the tow truck driver off of the overpass and onto the freeway below, police said. The tow truck driver, whose name has not been released yet, died at the scene.

The overpass from LBJ to 75 is the highest part of the High Five interchange, about 12 stories tall.

Alford stopped at the crash scene and was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, police said.