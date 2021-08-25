1 killed in Dallas crash after high-speed chase involving stolen car, 14-year-old driver, police say

The chase reached speeds of up to about 100 mph, according to police.

DALLAS — One person was killed in a crash after police gave chase to a stolen car driven by a 14-year-old overnight Wednesday in Dallas, officials said.

The chase began after police checked the registration of a black Toyota Camry and saw it had been taken in an aggravated robbery two days before. Officers tried to pull the car over at around 1:10 a.m., but the driver fled from them, leading to the chase, per officials.

Police chased after the car for about 25 minutes. During that time, the Camry went almost to Mesquite before circling back towards Dallas, with speeds reaching up to 100 mph, officers at the scene told WFAA.

The innocent victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The 14-year-old male juvenile driver, two other juveniles and an adult were taken into custody and transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

The Camry then ran a red light at the intersection of Great Trinity Forest Way and Wadsworth Drive and crashed into a white Chevrolet Impala, wrecking out, just after 1:30 a.m. The man driving the Impala was taken to a hospital for his injuries, but he did not survive, officials said.