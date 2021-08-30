Southbound I-35E shut down near Mockingbird Lane after crash

DALLAS — This is a developing story and will be updated.
All southbound lanes of Interstate 35E were shut down Monday morning after a crash near Mockingbird Lane, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.
The crash at Empire Central Drive happened around 3:10 a.m.
Officials expect the crash to take some time to clear. Drivers should plan to include some extra time into their commutes and avoid the area if possible.
An alternate route could be State Highway 183, which is currently experiencing no delays.