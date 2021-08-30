Southbound I-35E shut down near Mockingbird Lane after crash

Officials expect the crash to take some time to clear.

DALLAS — This is a developing story and will be updated.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 35E were shut down Monday morning after a crash near Mockingbird Lane, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

The crash at Empire Central Drive happened around 3:10 a.m.

Officials expect the crash to take some time to clear. Drivers should plan to include some extra time into their commutes and avoid the area if possible.