LIVE RADAR | Hurricane Ida becomes a strong category 4 storm as it approaches Louisiana coast

TEXAS, USA — Updated at 7 a.m. Sunday with the latest advisory.

Ida exploded overnight into a category 4 hurricane and is particularly concerning for parts of of the Gulf Coast, according to the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for practically the entire Louisiana and Mississippi coast.

Hurricane Ida is in the Gulf of Mexico and underwent rapid intensification during overnight hours, growing to a category 3 hurricane at 1 a.m. then quickly into a strong category 4 storm. No major shifts in the track or timing are expected.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, Ida was 65 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving northwest at 15 mph.

It's still expected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana Sunday afternoon or evening as a major hurricane with winds in excess of 140 mph. As of Sunday morning, Ida's winds are near 145 mph with higher gusts up to 165 mph as the center is now in open, Gulf waters. You can also now see a well-defined eye as it lifts north through the Gulf Of Mexico.

What is Ida's path?

The path of Ida is much more certain, and landfall in Louisiana is looking likely this afternoon.

Remember, the edges of the cone are where the storm's CENTER could make landfall. While the worst of the storm will be right in the middle, areas from the Texas/Louisiana border to the western Florida Panhandle will see impacts from this storm.

How strong will Ida be?

Right now, the forecast is for the storm to become a Category 4 hurricane, with winds of 140 mph at landfall.

The conditions along the Gulf coast are already feeling the impacts of the storm even though it is still more than 60 miles off shore. Strong storm surge, heavy rain and tornadoes from the outer bands are possible now for locations from the Florida Panhandle to Southeastern Louisiana.

What does this mean for the Gulf Coast?

Areas near landfall will experience life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall late this weekend into next week. Conditions could begin to deteriorate along the Gulf Coast on Saturday evening.

Anyone in these areas needs to start preparing now for possible evacuations and preparing to protect life and property.

Storm surge could be anywhere from 8 to 16 feet along coastal Louisiana where the storm makes landfall with high surge possible all along the Louisiana coast and into the Mississippi and Alabama coasts.

Rainfall will likely cause flooding with potentially 10in to 15in of rain along the coast and 5in to 10in inland. Flooding will be a concern even for areas well away from the coast.

Winds will be strongest along the coast, but even inland strong winds will likely cause damage and power outages.

What does Ida mean for North Texas?

Not much.

Since North Texas will be well west of the storm, the wind and rain will stay away from our area.

Some spotty to scattered showers and storms are possible through the weekend into next week, but anything more than that is not likely.

We'll continue to keep an eye on the storm and keep you informed!