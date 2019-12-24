DALLAS — If you're still looking for that perfect gift, quick — you've only got about 24 hours left. Most retailers are not open on Christmas Day, but plenty of Dallas-Fort Worth stores and chains are open on Christmas Eve with special holiday hours.
Check out the list below to see what's open on Christmas Eve, and remember to be kind to those retail workers you see while out shopping (not just at the holidays, but year round).
Stores that are open on Christmas Eve:
The below hours may vary.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Apple: Most stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check here for special store hours.
- Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bealls Outlet: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Belk: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Burlington: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Conn's HomePlus: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- CVS: Pharmacy hours vary, but most stores will be open for regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check your closest location for more information.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dillard's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dollar General: All stores close at 10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- DSW: 8 to 6 p.m.
- Five Below: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but some close at 6 p.m.
- Guitar Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Home Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ikea: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Joann Stores: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kirkland's: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kohl's: Closes at 6 p.m.; all locations have been open for 24 hours since Monday
- Lowe's: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Macy's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Michaels: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Neiman Marcus: All locations will close between 4 to 6 p.m. Check your closest location for more information.
- Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary. Check the website for more information.
- Northpark Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Office Depot and OfficeMax: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Old Navy: Hours vary; some are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and others are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Petco: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- PetSmart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- REI: All stores close at 6 p.m.
- Ross: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sam's Club: Stores close at 6 p.m.
- Shoe Carnival: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Staples: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tractor Supply Co.: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ulta: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walgreens: Most stores will be open until midnight and will be open regular hours Christmas Day, but pharmacy hours vary.
- Walmart: All stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations will be closed Christmas Day.
- World Market: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
