FORT WORTH, Texas — Are you a last-minute Christmas shopper? We wrote this poem just for you.
'Twas the day before Christmas Eve,
when all through Cowtown
Fort Worth shoppers were stirring...
from sunup to sundown.
The shelves were stocked
through the store with care
in the hopes that North Texans
gift something to wear.
The snowmen were nestled,
ornaments hung in red...
while visions of discounts
danced in the customer’s head.
When out at the counter,
it’s come time to pay;
the shoppers step forward,
no need to delay.
For those who’ve waited
so loved ones don’t know,
today they were sneaky
keeping it on the "low low"!
As the clock ticks down,
shoppers say it’ll be all right.
Merry Christmas, y'all,
and to y'all a good night.
More on WFAA:
- Who needs Times Square? You can watch a ball drop in Forney, Texas on New Year’s Eve.
- New to Texas? Here's your warning about liquor laws impacting Christmas and New Year's Day
- A white Christmas in Dallas-Fort Worth? Not likely here, or for much of the country
- Your 2019 holiday guide for North Texas
- I feel it too! Here’s how to overcome the high anxiety of the holidays.