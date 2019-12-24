FORT WORTH, Texas — Are you a last-minute Christmas shopper? We wrote this poem just for you.

'Twas the day before Christmas Eve,

when all through Cowtown

Fort Worth shoppers were stirring...

from sunup to sundown.

The shelves were stocked

through the store with care

in the hopes that North Texans

gift something to wear.

The snowmen were nestled,

ornaments hung in red...

while visions of discounts

danced in the customer’s head.

When out at the counter,

it’s come time to pay;

the shoppers step forward,

no need to delay.

For those who’ve waited

so loved ones don’t know,

today they were sneaky

keeping it on the "low low"!

As the clock ticks down,

shoppers say it’ll be all right.

Merry Christmas, y'all,

and to y'all a good night.

