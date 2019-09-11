DALLAS — It's the most wonderful time of the year! We put together an extensive guide that will help you know where to go, what to see and how to experience this 2019 holiday season in North Texas.

*Many of the events that require a ticket are getting sold out now, so make sure not to wait for your purchases!

COOL DISPLAYS

ICE! AT THE GAYLORD TEXAN

The larger-than-life ice sculptures are back at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center!

The family favorite Grapevine exhibit will feature, A Charlie Brown Christmas and is the first theme to be repeated due to its popularity.

The display features sculptures of Charlie Brown and Friends in a walk-through winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of ice. Artisans who traveled from Harbin, China to Grapevine, Texas spent 30 days carving this display.

This event runs from Nov. 15 to Jan. 5. Admission is $19.99 for children and $30.99 for adults. You can also get discounts by going on "Value Days" or purchasing group tickets.

WHERE: Gaylord Texan Resort, 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

LINK: MORE INFORMATION ABOUT ICE

*These shows tend to get packed on the weekends and closer to Christmas. Go on a weekday in early December for smaller crowds.

HOLIDAY AT THE ARBORETUM

Known as one of Dallas' favorite holiday tradition, this holiday outdoor exhibit features a 30-foot tall tree along with 25-foot tall Victorian-style gazebos depicting scenes from 12 Days of Christmas.

Each gazebo features movement to depict different characters from the traditional carol, such as French Hens, Twelve Drummers Drumming and Seven Swans a Swimming.

The event runs from Nov. 13 to Dec. 29. The holiday-themed garden will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You will get the best deal from Nov. 9-27, when admission is only $10 for children ages 2-12 and $12 for seniors. The closer it gets to Christmas, the more expensive the tickets will be.

WHERE: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218

LINK: MORE INFORMATION ABOUT HOLIDAY AT ARBORETUM

HOLIDAY IN THE PARK AT SIX FLAGS

The famous Texas amusement park gets a holiday twist!

You can see more than 8 1/2 miles of lights, try some festive funnel cakes and take a trip through a Christmas "Curiosity Shop."

The park will keep hold all their holiday events from Nov. 23 to Jan. 5. Single-day tickets start at $64.99.

WHERE: Six Flags Over Texas, 2201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington, TX 76011

LINK: MORE INFORMATION ABOUT HOLIDAY IN THE PARK

TRAINS AT NORTHPARK

The Trains at NorthPark display has been around since 1987, showcasing 1,600 feet of track and a creative holiday them!

The display benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), raising more than $13 million and serving more than 39,000 families.

The trains will be set up from Nov. 16 to Jan. 5.

WHERE: NorthPark, 8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225

LINK: MORE INFO ABOUT THE TRAINS AT NORTHPARK

TUBACHRISTMAS

If you want to get in the Christmas spirit with music, there is going to be a FREE performance put on by an ensemble of tuba players!

Tubachristmas has been going on for 46 years, happening through the world. The first performance happened in 1974 at the Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink in New York City.

While there will be performances in Allen, Fort Worth and Denton, the Dallas performance will happen on Dec. 24 at 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Thanksgiving Square, 1627 Pacific Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201

LINK: MORE INFO ABOUT TUBACHRISTMAS

INTERACTIVE EVENTS

NORTH POLE EXPRESS

This Christmas-themed train ride takes place in the Christmas Capital of Texas -- Grapevine.

The North Pole Express allows you to take an actual train ride in 1920s Victorian-inspired coaches. This time of the year, the interior has holiday decorations and special employees, too.

When you get on the train, you are greeted by Santa's elves and then meet Mrs. Claus at Reindeer Ridge. At the end of the ride, everyone gets to watch a Broadway-style Christmas performance.

Train rides last from Nov. 29 to Dec. 23. Admission is $28-$38 per person, for ages 1 year and older.

WHERE: 701 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76501

LINK: MORE INFO ABOUT NORTH POLE EXPRESSWAY

*Tickets for these rides are going quickly, so make sure to make your purchase soon if interested.

SANTA'S VILLAGE

The City of Richardson is getting into the holiday spirit again with a FREE "virtual winter wonderland," complete with lighting displays and mini gingerbread-style houses!

You and your family can experience 16 colorful, holiday dwellings with activities for children. There are also local musicians, dance groups and choirs adding to the ambiance every night.

The event is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights from Dec. 7 to Dec. 22.

WHERE: Santa’s Village, 411 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson, Texas 75080

LINK: MORE INFORMATION ABOUT SANTA'S VILLAGE

MARKETS

TEXAS CHRISTKINDL MARKET

Arlington's FREE, family-friendly market is back with its German holiday tradition!

This market features holiday gifts, decorations, and music. What makes this unique is the Käthe Wohlfahrt Christmas decorations and designs from the renowned Rothenburg ob der Tauber Christmas Village in Germany

You can check this out from Nov. 29 to Dec.22.

WHERE: The Plaza at Texas Live! 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76011

LINK: MORE INFO ABOUT CHRISTKINDL MARKET

*While admission is free, there is an entry fee for the ice skating rink, which runs through Jan. 12, 2020.

HANUKKAH EVENTS

CHANUKAH MENORAH LIGHTING

Head to the Dallas Galleria, Dec. 22 to Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, to watch a custom-designed Menorah light up each night of Chanukah at sunset.

Lighting will occur on level 1, near the Guest Reception Center.

WHERE: Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75240

LINK: MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CHANUKAH MENORAH LIGHTING

HOLIDAY LIGHTS

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY'S GIFT OF LIGHTS

The largest drive-thru light park in Texas is back!

Texas Motor Speedway's Gift of Lights will return with more than three million LED lights.

You can check out these lights from Nov. 28 to Jan. 5 featuring more than 150 new displays. Admission is $30-$60.

WHERE: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76177

LINK: MORE INFORMATION ABOUT GIFT OF LIGHTS

PRAIRIE LIGHTS

This annual twinkling drive-through light display in Grand Prairie is always fun.

Open nightly from Nov. 28 to Dec. 29, Prairie Lights features four million lights and hundreds of custom displays along a two-mile path. Halfway through the drive, you can get out of your car for a stop in Holiday Village.

Admission is $45 per car and $100 for a limo.

WHERE: Lynn Creek Park 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

LINK: CLICK FOR MORE INFORMATION

HOLIDAY LIGHTS TROLLEY RIDE

With some of the brightest lights in North Texas, these trolley rides will let you experience all the holiday spirit in Highland Park!

These trolley experience lasts one hour -- with heated seats, of course -- and free parking. The rides last from Nov. 30 to Dec 23. Admission is $20.

WHERE: Bus lanes at Mockingbird Station. Corner of Worcola St. & E. Mockingbird Ln. Dallas, TX 75206

LINK: MORE INFORMATION ABOUT TROLLEY RIDE

*If you have any holiday events you want to be included on this list, please email Jay Wallis at jwallis@wfaa.com.