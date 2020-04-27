Burglars stole cash from his pizza shop. He responded by offering free meals to anyone who needs one.

“The people who robbed me could have asked for food and would have got more value then what they were able to steal,” Marco's Pizza owner Chamal Kahanawta said.

THE COLONY, Texas — After his pizza store was recently burglarized, a business owner in The Colony is making a concerted effort to give back to the community.

Marco's Pizza in The Colony is offering a meal to anyone who finds themselves in need.

“The people who came and robbed me could have asked for food and would have got more value then what they were able to steal,” Marco's Pizza owner Chamal Kahanawta said.

“This incident is a reminder of the desperate times we live in,” Kahanawta posted on Facebook.

The burglary occurred a week ago, but Kahanawta posted on Facebook on Sunday. He told WFAA his daughter was turning a month old that day and he wanted to do something good.

“I have lived in DFW for 15 years and I want this to be some of the value I bring here,” Kahanawta told WFAA.

In the Facebook post, he asked any family who may be struggling to put food on their table to reach out, and Marco's would make sure their family has a meal.

"There is no need to be shy or embarrassed," the post reads. "Just speak with the manager and quietly let us know you've seen this post."

Kahanawta said it was clear that these individuals were not professional criminals, and that their only goal was to get cash. Marco’s Pizza was not the only establishment robbed that weekend. At least six others were burglarized.