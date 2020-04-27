Phase 1 of reopening Texas begins Friday, governor says

Gov. Greg Abbott said he will not extend his executive order for Texans to stay at home. The current order expires April 30.

Gov. Greg Abbott will let the statewide stay-at-home order to expire Thursday, paving the way for the first phase of reopening measures.

Retail stores, restaurants, theaters and malls can reopen Friday with a limited occupancy, Abbott said Monday afternoon.

He said museums and libraries can also reopen as long as interactive areas stay closed.

Businesses will be limited to 25% occupancy, the governor said.

After a two-week period, if there is no spike in cases of the novel coronavirus, other businesses can begin to open, Abbott said.

If COVID-19 doesn't spread, retail stores and other businesses can increase occupancy to 50%.

The governor said no business is required to reopen.

"Again this is permission to open, not a requirement," Abbott said.

But Abbott said people need to continue practicing social distancing.

"Now more than ever, Texans must continue safe distancing practices," the governor said.

There are still some businesses that are not allowed to reopen, including barbershops, salons, gyms and bars. The governor said medical experts advised that it's not safe for those to open yet, but he hopes they can reopen mid-May.

Abbott also said that officials are working on plans to determine how to safely open summer camps for kids.

As part of the reopening process, Abbott said it's important to track and trace cases of COVID-19.

During the next two weeks, the state will add another 1,000 tracers to track how cases of the coronavirus have spread.

Abbott said he presented the plan to Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.