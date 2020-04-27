19-year-old man fatally shot in Parker County

Investigators are searching for suspects after a 19-year-old was fatally shot at a home in Poolville

Investigators are searching for a suspect or suspects after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot at a home in Poolville Friday evening, the Parker County Sheriff's Department said.

Witnesses told investigators that at about 6 p.m. the victim, identified as Tommy Scott Talley, was at his home in the 9700 block of West State Highway 199 and went outside to meet an unknown person on the street, the department said. Investigators believe Talley was shot in the roadway and ran back to the home where he collapsed at the doorway.

Family members and friends found Talley and gave him CPR until paramedics arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Talley had a gunshot wound in his left arm and chest, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The suspect or suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, the department said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.