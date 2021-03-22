x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Texas News

Gov. Abbott to visit North Texas for small business roundtable

Abbott will hold a news conference after the roundtable around 12:15 p.m. Monday. WFAA will stream it on YouTube, Facebook and wfaa.com.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in the Fort Worth area on Monday to meet with small business leaders.

The governor will be joined by state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, to hold a roundtable on small business. Hancock represents District 9, which covers portions of Dallas and Tarrant Counties, and is himself a business owner. 

The state senator is also the chair of the Texas Senate's Business and Commerce Committee.

Abbott will hold a news conference after the roundtable around 12:15 p.m. Monday. WFAA will stream it on YouTube, Facebook and wfaa.com.

RELATED: Survivors and collateral damage: Pandemic-damaged restaurant industry one year later

The governor's roundtable comes about a year after pandemic-related restrictions began to take effect across the country. Such restrictions, and the pandemic itself, have had a heavy toll on small businesses as customer bases shrank and capacity limitations were put in place. 

The food service industry was especially hard hit. The latest estimate from the Texas Restaurant Association is that the pandemic led to the failure of more than 11,000 Texas restaurants.

RELATED: 1 year of COVID-19 economic upheaval in Texas   

Related Articles