Gov. Abbott to visit North Texas for small business roundtable

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in the Fort Worth area on Monday to meet with small business leaders.

The governor will be joined by state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, to hold a roundtable on small business. Hancock represents District 9, which covers portions of Dallas and Tarrant Counties, and is himself a business owner.

The state senator is also the chair of the Texas Senate's Business and Commerce Committee.

Abbott will hold a news conference after the roundtable around 12:15 p.m. Monday. WFAA will stream it on YouTube, Facebook and wfaa.com.

The governor's roundtable comes about a year after pandemic-related restrictions began to take effect across the country. Such restrictions, and the pandemic itself, have had a heavy toll on small businesses as customer bases shrank and capacity limitations were put in place.