Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the bicyclist once family members have been notified.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.

Investigators determined a woman was riding her bike across S. Collins Street near Hensley Street, when she was hit by an unknown driver traveling southbound on S. Collins Street. The driver did not stop after hitting the bicyclist, police say.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical services. Investigators are still in the process of looking over the area and checking for surveillance video to identify the suspect driving the vehicle.

If you have a tip for the Arlington Police Department, cellphone users can text any information to 847411. You first type in "ArlingtonPD." Then you enter a space, type your tip and hit send. The keyword "ArlingtonPD" must be included.

When the text message is sent to the department, the tipster’s cell phone number is completely anonymous and is never received by the Arlington PD.