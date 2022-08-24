Man wanted after allegedly shooting girlfriend multiple times in Prosper, police say

Prosper police have issued an arrest warrant for 56-year-old Dwayne Kevin Sharlow.

PROSPER, Texas — A 56-year-old man is wanted after he allegedly shot his girlfriend multiple times in Prosper on Wednesday morning, police said.

Prosper police said they responded to a shooting call around 8:25 a.m. in the 5500 block of Crestwood Drive, near FM 1385 and East University Drive.

Officers found the victim inside her vehicle in the driveway of the home, according to police. She remains hospitalized in unknown condition.

Police said her boyfriend, Dwayne Kevin Sharlow, is suspected of shooting her and that a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The 56-year-old is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, family violence and violation of a protective order.

Anyone who may have information or surveillance footage of the incident is urged to call police at 972-569-1113 or email jbuttery@prospertx.gov.