Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant

The shooting happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.

One of the officers fired at the moving vehicle, and three people showed up to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, DPD said. One person was in surgery and the other two were stable, according to police.

DPD said no one is in custody related to this shooting.

It is still unclear whether the gunshot wound victims were shot by the people in the car or by the off-duty officer.