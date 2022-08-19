Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy speaks after release from federal custody

The rapper was released after federal authorities arrested and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon.

DALLAS — A tiger named Nyla was found inside rapper Trapboy Freddy’s house on Wednesday when Dallas Police and Federal agents went to arrest him.

We caught up with the rapper as he was released from federal custody Friday.

Trapboy Freddy, whose given name is Devarius Dontez Moore, wouldn’t elaborate on how he got the tiger or why. But, his aunt told us he got the cub when it was only a few weeks old.

”She’s a sweet cub, just a baby, and we are waiting on the paperwork and it’s not a problem,” said Paula Biggurs, Moore's aunt.

On his Instagram Moore posted a picture with Nyla, tagging the Instagram account @coolmoneykennels.

"He likes all animals and looking to open up an animal business. Something positive,” said Biggurs.

Moore was released today after federal authorities arrested and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The original arrest was made in Kaufman County when he was pulled over and police say they found a gun in his car, which he says didn’t belong to him.

”I’m innocent but God will sort it out for me,” said Biggurs.

His family says Trapboy Freddy is getting a bad rap. They say, although he has a criminal history that includes drug possession, he’s spent the last 10 years trying to do better and has given out school supplies and Christmas toys to kids.

”He’s not who people make him out to be. We all have a past but over the last year, last decade he’s been doing good,” said Biggurs.

Moore and his family say they hope to get Nyla back but as part of the conditions for his release a federal judge says Moore cannot “have wild or dangerous animals in his presence.”