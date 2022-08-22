19-year-old opens fire at Wendy's after 'unhappy with order,' Frisco police say

Christian Ellis, of Glenn Heights, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

FRISCO, Texas — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Wendy’s after being unhappy with an order, Frisco police say.

Christian Ellis, of Glenn Heights, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, the Frisco Police Department says.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, officers responded to gunfire at the Wendy’s located in the 5500 block of Eldorado Parkway.

Officers were told a customer in the drive-thru was unhappy with their order, then entered the restaurant and began arguing with staff. After the dispute, the customer went to his car where he grabbed a pistol and fired into the front of the restaurant. He then fled the scene.

Frisco PD said no one was struck by the gunfire and damage to the building was limited.

After reviewing surveillance footage, Frisco detectives identified the suspect as Ellis, and he was arrested for the crime.

Two other people who were in the car with Ellis at the time of the shooting, 19-year-old Tyran McLeod and 33-year-old Shaquita Glaspie, both of Little Elm, were also arrested and charged with failure to report a felony. It’s a Class A misdemeanor.

Police said Ellis posted bail and was released after being held in lieu of $100,000. He may face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000 if convicted for the shooting.

Police said McLeod posted bail after being held in lieu of $5,000. Glaspie’s bond was set at $5,000, and she was transported to the Collin County jail. Both face up to a year in prison and a fine up to $4,000 if convicted.