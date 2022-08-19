Woman being detained escapes handcuffs, fires at Oklahoma deputy with AR-15, sheriff says

The woman barricaded herself in the deputy's patrol car after the shooting and surrendered nearly three and a half hours later.

OKLAHOMA, USA — A woman being detained in a police car in Oklahoma was seen on video slipping out of her cuffs, getting her hands on an AR-15 rifle in the patrol car and opening fire, reports CNN affiliate KOKH.

A deputy and another man on the scene were grazed by bullet fragments. They sustained non-life threatening injuries and have been released from the hospital.

According to deputies, the woman was only being detained for erratic behavior and was not going to be arrested, but that quickly changed.

"When we detain somebody they actually go in handcuffs, they place you in the back seat of the patrol car, while in the back seat of a patrol car, she was able to get her wrist free from the handcuffs and the handcuffs were put on properly," Undersheriff Gary Boggess with the Grady County Sheriff's Office told KOKH. "She was able to reach up on our consoles, there's several switches, one is a gun switch to unlock the gun lock and she found it, unlocked the gun lock and was able to retrieve a AR 15 rifle and then she was able to figure out how to put a round in it, put it on fire and she fired approximately 10 rounds at our deputies and a civilian."

Grady County Sheriff's Office said its now making some changes to keep their deputies safe.

"It's a freak deal," said Boggess. "It's one of these probably, I'm not gonna say one in a million, but you know, it's one of those deals that, you know, once it happens, then you go back and try to make sure it never happens again. That's what we're looking at."

After the shooting, the woman barricaded herself in the car and surrendered nearly three and a half hours later. Boggess said she tested positive for methamphetamine.