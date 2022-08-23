Fort Worth officer arrested, accused of 2021 'family violence' case in Azle, police say

According to the Fort Worth department, the 16-year veteran turned himself in after Azle police obtained an arrest warrant for him on Monday.

AZLE, Texas — A 16-year-officer with Fort Worth police has been accused of a family violence case from last year, according to the police department.

The Fort Worth department said in a press release that Azle officers responded to a domestic disturbance call involving officer Nickolas Honea on Nov. 30, 2021.

When they learned of the incident, they said Honea was placed on restricted duty while their Internal Affairs Unit investigated.

"He was stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations," announced the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD).

According to FWPD, Azle police obtained a warrant for Honea's arrest on Monday. He was wanted for a family violence charge.

The officer then turned himself into the Tarrant County Sherriff's Office.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior," said the department.

They said they're conducting a thorough investigation on the allegations. More information about the case has not been released.