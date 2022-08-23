Woman arrested in connection to shooting at Frisco dog park, police say

According to police, two ex-partners got in an argument about a dog they were sharing. One of them eventually shot at the other multiple times.

FRISCO, Texas — Police said they've arrested a woman in connection to a shooting on Sunday at the Ruff Range Dog Park on 4th Army Drive in Frisco.

Officers identified the suspect as 25-year-old Reagan Richey.

According to Frisco Police, they got multiple calls about gunfire at the dog park. When officers got to the scene, they learned that the shooting stemmed from two exes arguing over ownership of a dog they shared.

Police said a witness saw one of the exes and their family member taking the dog from the park. That's when Richey started shooting at them and their vehicles.

No one was hurt from the gunfire, but several nearby vehicles were hit.

Frisco police said Richey was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the department, she was taken to Denton County Jail and her bond was set at $100,000 total ($50,000 for each count).

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to the call the Frisco Police Department at (972)292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting "FRISCOPD" and the tip to the number 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.

