Tarrant Co. grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of 2021 'family violence' case

The Fort Worth Police Department said that in light of the grand jury's decision, the officer would be reinstated to his previous assignment.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A grand jury in Tarrant County has declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer who was accused of a family violence case from 2021, according to a release from the officer's attorney.

The release stated that Nickolas Honea, a 17-year veteran of the department, was no-billed on Monday.

“The grand jury absolutely did the right thing,” said Fort Worth defense attorney Robert Huseman. “We are grateful that they considered all of the facts and circumstances – including facts not made public – and correctly applied the law. This allegation disrupted this officer's life and livelihood and damaged his reputation. He's looking forward to closing this chapter and moving forward."

The Fort Worth Police Department sent WFAA the following statement about the no-bill:

"The Fort Worth Police Department thanks the members of the grand jury for their service and respects their decision that no criminal offense was committed. In light of the grand jury’s decision, Officer Honea will be reinstated to his previous assignment."

WFAA also reached out to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office. The DA told WFAA it would not comment on the no-bill.