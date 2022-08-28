5-year-old, teen killed in drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

The victims were shot in the front yard of a home on Sunday afternoon, police say. An 18-month-old was also injured.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have died after a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said.

An 18-month-old boy was also injured in the incident but is expected to survive.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 2:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive in the northern area of the city, near Bailey Boswell Road and Saginaw Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found the three victims at the home where the shooting was reported, police said. The victims were transported to a hospital, where the teenager and 5-year-old boy died.

According to police, it's believed an unknown number of suspects drove by the home and started firing at the victims who were in the front yard. The suspects then drove away.

Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is urged to call police at 817-392-4336.

"We're seeing a rise in violent crime across the country and unfortunately we're seeing violent crime here in Fort Worth," Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said during a news conference about the shooting. "But when you have children who are murdered completely senselessly, it adds just another level to that tragedy we're all experiencing."