3 suspects arrested, 1 at-large in connection to fatal shooting of 24-year-old DeSoto man, officials say

DESOTO, Texas — Three suspects have been arrested and one is wanted in the July 2022 shooting death of a DeSoto man in July 2022, officials announced Friday.
The DeSoto Police Department said 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur, of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier Dixon, of Dallas, and 23-year-old Calap Williams, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder in the death of 24-year-old Theo Stith.
One suspect, identified as 22-year-old Edron Blacknell, of Cedar Hill, remains at-large, officials say.
Just before 2 a.m. on July 15, DeSoto police officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Canyon Place after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Stith dead inside.
DeSoto PD said officers also found one of the suspects, Dixon, laying on the ground outside of the victim’s home suffering from a gunshot wound to leg. Dixon was transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated before being taken into custody.
Police have yet to release details on what led to the shooting.
The three suspects that are currently in custody are being held on individual bonds of $1 million, officials said.