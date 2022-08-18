3 suspects arrested, 1 at-large in connection to fatal shooting of 24-year-old DeSoto man, officials say

The three in custody are currently being held on individual bonds of $1 million, officials said.

DESOTO, Texas — Three suspects have been arrested and one is wanted in the July 2022 shooting death of a DeSoto man in July 2022, officials announced Friday.

The DeSoto Police Department said 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur, of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier Dixon, of Dallas, and 23-year-old Calap Williams, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder in the death of 24-year-old Theo Stith.

One suspect, identified as 22-year-old Edron Blacknell, of Cedar Hill, remains at-large, officials say.

Just before 2 a.m. on July 15, DeSoto police officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Canyon Place after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Stith dead inside.

DeSoto PD said officers also found one of the suspects, Dixon, laying on the ground outside of the victim’s home suffering from a gunshot wound to leg. Dixon was transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated before being taken into custody.

Police have yet to release details on what led to the shooting.