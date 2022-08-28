26-year-old found shot to death inside southwestern Dallas apartment, police say

Police said they found Jacquan Hudson after getting a shooting call on Sunday morning.

DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas early Sunday morning.

The department said they got a call at around 5:30 a.m. about a shooting on Winding Brook Circle, near Interstate 30 and Fort Worth Avenue. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the apartment.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene, but the victim died at the scene. Police identified him as 26-year-old Jacquan Hudson.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Andrea Isom either by calling 214-671-3523 or emailing Timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com.