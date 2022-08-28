Man charged with murder in Houston bowling alley shooting arrested in Dallas, records show

Dionate Banks is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Greg Shead at a bowling alley on Bunker Hill two weeks ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — A man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley in west Houston this month has been arrested in Dallas, records show.

Editorial note: The above video is from a previous story.

Dionate Banks, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Dallas area and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

Court documents show Banks was charged with Shead's murder after a large fight broke out in the parking lot of the Bowlero on Bunker Hill Road.

According to the documents, Banks fired two shots at Shead, hitting him once in the back and once in the face. Shead was unarmed when he was shot, according to documents.

The victim

Family members identified the victim as 24-year-old Greg Shead. They said he was a good basketball player and that he graduated from Atascocita High School. He leaves behind an 11-month-old daughter.

Shead recently moved to California, but was back in Houston this weekend, his grandfather said.

Jesse Shead said family members at the bowling alley told him his grandson was trying to protect his mother and sisters when he was shot.

"Greg was fun to be around. He was real laughable -- he liked to have fun," Jesse Shead said. "We loved him dearly."