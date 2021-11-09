Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson won't seek re-election

Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson has been in office since 2015.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tarrant County will have a new district attorney, beginning in 2023.

Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced Tuesday that she won't be seeking re-election next year.

Wilson, in a statement, said she made the decision "after much thought, prayer, and reflection with my family" and that she's looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Wilson, previously a state district judge, was the first woman to become Tarrant County's district attorney when she took office in 2015. Wilson, a Republican, won re-election in 2018.

"When I first ran for the position, I pledged to serve you by being transparent, accessible and ethical while following and upholding the letter of the law," Wilson wrote in the statement. "I committed to modernizing the office by reorganizing its resources and creating new specialized units to meet the changes in our society. Today, I feel confident that our mission has been achieved."

Wilson said she was proud of her office's efforts at prosecuting elder financial fraud and intimate partner violence, along with encouraging rehabilitation for first-time, non-violent offenders.

"We are reminded daily that as prosecutors, no day is unimportant, no decision irrelevant and especially, no relationship immaterial," Wilson said. "I am most grateful for the diligent and dedicated work of the women and men who come to work every day and represent the District Attorney’s Office with integrity, intelligence, hard work and a never wavering focus on justice."