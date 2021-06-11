Postcards asking residents to 'verify votes' online aren't from Tarrant County election office, officials warn

Here's what to do instead.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from a segment recapping runoff election results.

Officials in Tarrant County are warning the public to be on alert after they said local voters received postcards asking them to find out if their vote counted in the recent Fort Worth runoff elections.

These postcards, officials said, did not come from Tarrant County, nor did they come from the Tarrant County Elections Office or any county official.

“We have no knowledge of who is sending it nor why,” said Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia.

"Be careful!," Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson said. "Be cautious about giving someone you don’t know your name, address, email or any other information. You don’t know what they will do with your information."

According to the DA's office, voters who got the postcard are asked to go a website to "verify their vote." The website, officials said, wants recipients to enter their name, address and zip code and enter the same information about “family, friends, neighbors, and even those who are deceased.”

"It's not necessary to verify your vote," Tarrant officials said.

Instead, Tarrant County Election officials said if voters do want more information, they can go online to elections.tarrantcounty.com/voterlookup. They can also call the Tarrant County Elections Office at 817-831-8683 or email them at elections@tarrantcounty.com.

Tarrant County said it has no control over any information submitted to this third-party website.