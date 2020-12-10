Tarrant County officials to allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity

The announcement is expected around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Tarrant County officials said they will submit paperwork with the state to allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity.

"I feel comfortable that we can do this and still be safe," said Judge Glen Whitley.

The announcement came days after Gov. Greg Abbott said Oct. 7 bars is areas with hospitalizations under 15% would be allowed to reopen if county judges opted in.

Prior to making his final decision, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he was working with county legal counsel, local public health officials and hospital officials to make the right choice for his county.

“We’re trying a balance and that’s very difficult,” Whitley said. “Because we don’t know the exact right answer. I’m not sure there is an exact right answer.”

Denton and Collin Counties have said they’ll reopen. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said they’re staying closed. Many of the state's largest counties, including Harris and Bexar, along with Dallas, have said they will not allow bars to reopen.

“I made my peace early on that I’ve got to follow the science and the science is pretty clear on this,” Whitley said.

Whitley said regardless of the choice he makes, it depends on businesses and customers following the rules to ensure that the county doesn't see an upward trend in COVID-19 cases.