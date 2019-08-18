FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot Saturday night in Fort Worth and police are trying to figure out who is responsible for it.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 11:43 p.m. Saturday near the 1313 block of Royster Road in Fort Worth.

Officers say the man was shot multiple times and had a gunshot wound to his back and one to his chest.

The victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

