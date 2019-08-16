MCKINNEY, Texas — Authorities are hoping a sketch released to the public will help identify a man who they say groped multiple women in McKinney.

The first attack happened around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 10 when a woman was out walking her dogs, police say.

The woman told authorities she was in the area of Eldorado Parkway and Country Club Drive when a man approached her from behind and restrained her.

She was able to escape the suspect by running to a nearby house in the area, police say.

The groper made his next attack the following day around 7:30 p.m. just north of the prior evening's incident, according to investigators.

This time, a woman was walking her dog when she noticed the man jogging nearby. She told police he ran past her two different times.

She avoided the man after he started walking in her direction the second time, authorities say.

The man followed the woman to her house and grabbed her from behind police say. She told authorities he kissed the back of her neck and then tried pulling her away from the front door.

Police say she was able to fight off the suspect and he ran away from the house.

Both women described the groper as being around 6 feet 2 inches tall, with dark hair and dark eyes. One victim says the man has a buzz cut and believes the man is Hispanic.

During both attacks, the victims told police the suspect was wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 972-547-2819 or cowens@mckinneytexas.org.

