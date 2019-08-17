A 27-year-old Frisco man and 25-year-old Frisco woman were arrested Thursday on charges of conspiring to deal heroin, which resulted in a fatal overdose.

Connor Richard Schaeffer and Megan Deshane Daniels were indicted in May on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, said United States Attorney Joseph D. Brown in a statement released Friday.

According to the statement, the pair "conspired to distribute heroin in the Collin County area," which led to to a fatal overdose. Authorities didn't release the identity of the victim but said the person died on Oct. 28, 2018 at a McKinney hospital.

Authorities say investigators in Frisco and McKinney continue to investigate the case.

In 2015, four people were charged in connection to the overdose death of a Dallas teenager, 19-year-old Rian Hannah Lashley.

The teen died after she was injected with heroin the same day she bought the drug in an IHOP parking lot.

Prosecutors said Lashley purchased the drug from Jimison Erik Coleman, a heroin drug dealer from Los Angeles who was known to deal drugs in the Dallas area. The heroin was later delivered to the teen by Glen William Brunton.

Both Coleman and Brunton were charged and sentenced to serve time in federal prison in connection to her death.

Two others, Cierra Ally Rounds and Kathryn Grace Dirks, who were with Lashley when she picked up the heroin, were also charged and sentenced.

