Tarrant County judge: 'If you leave home, put on a mask'

On Thursday, Judge Glen Whitley announced a mask mandate for businesses. The move comes a week after Tarrant County leaders said they wouldn't mandate masks.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

Just one day after posting its highest single-day case count on record, Tarrant County officials said businesses must require customers to wear masks.

Business owners who don't follow the order or post the policy could face a fine up to $1,000, officials said.

The order goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and stays in effect until 6 a.m. Aug. 3.

In addition to requiring the masks at businesses, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley urged people to wear masks whenever they leave home.

"If you leave home, put on a mask," Whitley said. "If it gets much better we could always pull these restrictions down."

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price joined Thursday's new conference remotely because she is currently self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19.

"We tried voluntarily compliance but folks we just weren’t seeing it, we need your help, we need you to follow these orders, we need you to mask up,” she said.

The move comes just over a week after the judge and the Fort Worth mayor said they would not be issuing orders about masks.

But counties across Texas, including Tarrant, have seen surges in new cases and hospitalizations. On Wednesday, Tarrant County posted its highest single-day total on record and the highest number for a North Texas county – 460 new cases.

"We have to fight this virus, it isn't gone," Whitley said.

The Tarrant County health director said the increase in COVID-19 cases is likely connected to the reopening of businesses.

"We’re increasing testing and the positivity rate is increasing, meaning there are actually more people out there getting the disease. So that’s a concerning trend," Taneja said.

On Friday, Dallas County commissioners voted 3-2 to pass a similar mask order.

That order went into effect Saturday. Under the order, businesses can be fined $500 for not having signage posted or a plan for enforcing the use of face coverings.

A number of other counties across Texas have already issued similar orders, including:

Bell

Bexar

Brooks

Chambers

Dallas

Fort Bend

Harris

Hays

Jefferson

Jim Hogg

Jim Wells

Kleberg

Nueces

Travis

Watch the full announcement:

