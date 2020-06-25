Tarrant County reports 517 new coronavirus cases

County officials announced a new mask mandate for businesses hours before the latest report of COVID-19 cases.

Tarrant County health officials reported 517 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

In the past two weeks, the region has seen spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the disease. Thursday's Tarrant County number is a record high for single-day cases reported in North Texas.

On Thursday, county officials announced a new mandate making businesses require customers and employees to wear masks. The order goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday.

Tarrant County officials said wearing a mask is one of the best ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The county has reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases since tracking began in March. In the past seven days, the county has recorded more than 2,200 new cases.

There are more than 4,400 actives cases of the disease in Tarrant County, according to state data.

More than 1,100 people with coronavirus are hospitalized in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. There are 321 people with the disease hospitalized in Tarrant County.