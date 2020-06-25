Tarrant County officials to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts

Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott said new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new coronavirus patients.

Tarrant County officials are expected to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts.

The Tarrant County news conference comes just one day after Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson led a news conference with a simple statement: "Wear a mask."

"This is the single most important thing that you can do to slow the spread of COVID-19," Johnson said, seated at Dallas City Hall, wearing a mask.

Prior to Johnson's statement, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic. He says some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients.

On Saturday, a new order went into effect requiring businesses and people across Dallas County to wear a face covering.

Last week, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said that they would not be seeking a similar order. Whitley said he consulted with hospitals, mayors, and school districts before making a decision.

"I believe masks are the one thing we can do that can most positively affect the decline in this virus," Whitley said Tuesday.

But, he said, county leaders weren't ready to mandate masks.

"I don't know if it's just the Texan in us or what," Whitley said. "We just don't like to be told what to do."

Dallas Zoo to require face coverings for guests ages 10 and older

The Dallas Zoo announced Thursday that it would be updating its policy on face masks.

Beginning immediately, visitors ages 10 years and older would be required to wear a face mask. The zoo also said it strongly encouraged children under 10 years of age to wear masks as well.

Guests who do not comply will be asked to leave, according to zoo officials.

Guests can take off their masks while eating or drinking, if they have a health reason that prevents wearing one, or take a short break from wearing masks while outdoors, according to a release from the zoo.