Fort Worth mayor self-isolating after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive case

Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price is self-isolating because she came in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, a city spokesperson said Thursday afternoon.

This is the second time Price has had to self-isolate since the pandemic began.

In April, a person she came in close contact with tested positive so she stayed home as a precaution.

Price has served as Fort Worth's mayor since she was elected in 2011.

Editor's note: Price self-isolated the first time in April. An earlier version of this article said March.