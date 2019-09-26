DALLAS — Police shot and killed a suspect carrying an assault rifle early Thursday morning as officers were watching a vehicle allegedly used in a deadly robbery, police said.

According to Dallas police, the officer-involved shooting happened near Skillman Drive and Leisure Street.

For several hours, police surrounded an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Skillman Street.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., SWAT arrived to help serve a murder warrant. That's when suspects started running out of a vehicle. One of them was carrying an assault rifle. Police said he was shot and pronounced dead on scene.

The incident stems from a robbery at Cafe Delicious on Lamar Street Wednesday. Police said the cafe was robbed by multiple people, and a victim was shot and killed before the suspects fled.

"There's multiple suspects. I don't want to give an exact number, but we had at least four suspects in the earlier homicide, and there's multiple suspects we detained tonight, so we're still trying to piece everything together," Sergeant Warren Mitchell said.

Police are asking anyone with information to report it.

The number of homicides in Dallas this year has been a topic of discussion in the city. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson began a task force last month to address violent crime. As of Wednesday, there have been 151 homicides in Dallas this year.

