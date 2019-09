DALLAS — A search is underway for a gunman after police say someone was shot Wednesday afternoon at Café Delicious.

Authorities say around 1 p.m. a person was shot at the restaurant near the 5209 block of South Lamar Street.

At this time, the condition of the shooting victim has not been released.

Authorities say the suspect remains at large. Police did not release a physical description of the suspect.

