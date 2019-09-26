A newborn was dropped off Thursday morning at a north Fort Worth Fire Station.

Fort Worth Fire Department said the baby, just hours old, was dropped off at about 8:30 a.m. at Fire Station 38 in the 13000 block of Park Vista Boulevard near Westport Parkway.

Officials said the baby is in good health. Firefighters took care of the baby until Texas Children Protective Services took custody.

All 43 fire stations in Fort Worth allow a confidential and safe option for newborns as part of the department's Safe Baby program.

