Student stabbed during fight at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD high school, officials say

The incident happened at Boswell High School on Wednesday.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC - stock.adobe.com

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fight between two students at a North Texas high school led to one of them being stabbed on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The principal of Boswell High School in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD said the incident involved two students who were in an altercation.

Fort Worth police said the fight was over a female.

In a message to parents, principal Nika Davis said one of the students stabbed the other with what appeared to be a small steak knife.

According to police, the student was stabbed in the back.

The student who was stabbed was transported to a hospital and is currently stable, while the other was taken into custody by police, the principal said.

Further details were not immediately released.

After a hold at the school, Davis said the school day resumed as scheduled.

