Student stabbed during fight at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD high school, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fight between two students at a North Texas high school led to one of them being stabbed on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
The principal of Boswell High School in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD said the incident involved two students who were in an altercation.
Fort Worth police said the fight was over a female.
In a message to parents, principal Nika Davis said one of the students stabbed the other with what appeared to be a small steak knife.
According to police, the student was stabbed in the back.
The student who was stabbed was transported to a hospital and is currently stable, while the other was taken into custody by police, the principal said.
Further details were not immediately released.
After a hold at the school, Davis said the school day resumed as scheduled.