Deputies investigate reports of possible active shooter at Heights High School in the Heights

No injuries have been reported at the Houston school, deputies say.

HOUSTON — Deputies were called Tuesday for reports of an active shooter at Heights High School in the Heights.

Deputies were called around 1 p.m. to the school at 413 E.13th St. Precinct 1 deputies said they are clearing the building.

HPD is responding to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at a Heights high school at 413 E 13th Street. We will bring you the latest on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/XN6G4yuNhX — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) September 13, 2022

No injuries have been reported, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

BREAKING: HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL Posted by Jennifer Reyna TV on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area as officials clear the building.

Deputies responding to a reported Active Shooter Call at 1:00 p.m., at 413 E. 13th St. Heights High School. Deputies currently clearing the building. #HouNews — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 13, 2022

UPDATE: At this time there are no confirmed injuries.

Parent staging is at 306 E 15th Street. Please avoid the area if your presence is not needed.



Media staging will be at the corner of Cortlandt & 14th Street.



More details to come.#hounews https://t.co/MeMdnwixlM — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 13, 2022