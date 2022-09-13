Deputies investigate reports of possible active shooter at Heights High School in the Heights

HOUSTON — Deputies were called Tuesday for reports of an active shooter at Heights High School in the Heights.
Deputies were called around 1 p.m. to the school at 413 E.13th St. Precinct 1 deputies said they are clearing the building.
No injuries have been reported, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.
We have multiple crews headed to the scene to gather more information.
Commuters are being asked to avoid the area as officials clear the building.
Stay with KHOU 11 for updates on this developing story.
FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube